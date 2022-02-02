Boy, 15, remains in serious condition after stabbing

Updated

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager suffered suspected stab wounds in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old boy remains in a serious, but not life-threatening, condition after suffering a stab wound in Stevenage yesterday.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in Inskip Crescent.

Police were called at 5.16pm yesterday by the East of England Ambulance Service to a report that an injured boy had been found. He had suffered a suspected single stab wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to hospital and searches of the area were carried out last night. No offender was located and detectives are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

Stevenage Chief Inspector Simon Tabert said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Town Centre Gardens area and saw what happened to contact us or if you have information which could assist the investigation also get in touch.

“We are doing all we can to establish the circumstances of what took place, however we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“The teenager suffered a serious injury, which could have been even worse.

“We work with our partners to tackle knife related crime in the town and remind young people of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

“There are serious consequences if you choose to carry a knife.

"Those that do risk facing endangering their own life as well as someone else’s, as well as a criminal record and a custodial sentence.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/8858/22.