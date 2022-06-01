Date set for trial of man suspected of killing Kajetan Migdal
- Credit: Nick Ansell/PA
A provisional date has been set for the trial of Patrick Sharp, who stands accused of murdering 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal.
Sharp, aged 18, is thought to have killed Kajetan Migdal during an incident on Cuttys Lane, Stevenage, at around 11.20pm on Friday, May 27.
Kajetan was travelling home from a school prom and died in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Sharp, who is from Stevenage, appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from custody today (Wednesday, June 1).
He entered the custody suite with his arms folded, wearing a grey tracksuit.
He slouched as he spoke only to confirm his identity, but was not asked to make a plea.
Barrister Charlene Sumnall represented Sharp before His Honour Judge Gratwick.
Most Read
- 1 Teen charged with murder of Kajetan Migdal appears in court
- 2 M&S Stevenage 'outrageously good', says Liam Gallagher
- 3 Council leader criticises comedian's "cheap jibe" about Stevenage
- 4 Liam Gallagher set times announced for Knebworth Park concerts
- 5 Man 'upskirts' two girls in Letchworth Lidl
- 6 Plans for staff community shop at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 7 7 great Chinese restaurants that deliver in Hertfordshire
- 8 Letchworth: Man 'tried to enter house' after car break-in
- 9 Date set for trial of man suspected of killing Kajetan Migdal
- 10 Teen charged with murder after death of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal
She said: "The key issues in this case from the defence perspective are going to be medical."
Judge Gratwicke set a provisional trial date for November 28 this year.
He remanded Sharp to custody until a future hearing.
A family tribute to Kajetan reads: "He was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future.
"He was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships.
"As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things."