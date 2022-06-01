Luton Crown Court, where Patrick Sharp, 18, of Stevenage, appeared via video-link after being charged with the murder of Kajetan Migdal. - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

A provisional date has been set for the trial of Patrick Sharp, who stands accused of murdering 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal.

Sharp, aged 18, is thought to have killed Kajetan Migdal during an incident on Cuttys Lane, Stevenage, at around 11.20pm on Friday, May 27.

Kajetan was travelling home from a school prom and died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sharp, who is from Stevenage, appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from custody today (Wednesday, June 1).

He entered the custody suite with his arms folded, wearing a grey tracksuit.

He slouched as he spoke only to confirm his identity, but was not asked to make a plea.

Barrister Charlene Sumnall represented Sharp before His Honour Judge Gratwick.

She said: "The key issues in this case from the defence perspective are going to be medical."

Judge Gratwicke set a provisional trial date for November 28 this year.

He remanded Sharp to custody until a future hearing.

Kajetan Migdal, who was killed overnight between Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 - Credit: Migdal family/GoFundMe

Floral tributes to Kajetan Migdal - Credit: Terry Harris

A family tribute to Kajetan reads: "He was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future.

"He was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships.

"As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things."