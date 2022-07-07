Darryl Fisher has been charged with four offences. - Credit: PA

A man from Stevenage has pleaded guilty to shoplifting, and being in possession of a knife and crack cocaine.

Darryl Fisher was arrested by Hertfordshire Police's Operation Scorpion Team on Tuesday (July 5).

The 34-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with four offences of shop lifting, being in possession of a knife and crack cocaine.

He appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, July 6), where he pleaded guilty to all offences.

He has since been remanded in custody, and will appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on July 27 for sentencing.

Detective sergeant Kate Raine, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "We will not tolerate knife crime in Stevenage and continue to crack down on those who choose to carry knives.

"We are grateful for the support of the community, and we will continue to work towards removing knives and other dangerous weapons from our streets and bringing to justice those responsible for carrying and using them.”