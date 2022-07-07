The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Shoplifter pleads guilty to possessing knife and cocaine

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:56 PM July 7, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM July 7, 2022
Two policemen looking at a notebook.

Darryl Fisher has been charged with four offences. - Credit: PA

A man from Stevenage has pleaded guilty to shoplifting, and being in possession of a knife and crack cocaine.

Darryl Fisher was arrested by Hertfordshire Police's Operation Scorpion Team on Tuesday (July 5).

The 34-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with four offences of shop lifting, being in possession of a knife and crack cocaine.

He appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, July 6), where he pleaded guilty to all offences.

He has since been remanded in custody, and will appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on July 27 for sentencing.

Detective sergeant Kate Raine, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "We will not tolerate knife crime in Stevenage and continue to crack down on those who choose to carry knives.

"We are grateful for the support of the community, and we will continue to work towards removing knives and other dangerous weapons from our streets and bringing to justice those responsible for carrying and using them.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary
St Albans Magistrates Court
Stevenage Magistrates Court
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

The Hyde, with cars and shops.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Five teenagers arrested following 'violent disorder' in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The A602 leading to the roundabout.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Plans for second multi-storey car park at Stevenage's Lister Hospital to...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
CGI image of how the new TK Maxx and Homesense store would look at Stevenage's ROARING Meg Retail park

Planning and Development

Have your say on TK Maxx plans to move store out of town centre

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon