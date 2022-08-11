A "vulnerable" woman has lost her bag in Hitchin and may be the victim of theft (File picture) - Credit: PA

A bag has been "taken" from a vulnerable woman with an eye condition in Hitchin.

The woman, whose friend described her as "vulnerable", lost her bag between 5.45pm and 8pm on Friday, August 5, near St Mary's Church in the town.

At the time, the victim had been sitting on a bench in the churchyard. She believes her bag may have been stolen.

A friend of the victim told The Comet that the bag contained a laptop, a Samsung phone, £21 in cash, bank cards, keys, a wireless charger, a photograph of her late father and other personal belongings.

They said: "The bag was a green Radley bag she had purchased in the charity shop the day before.

"She has no phone to use now and she's still having to pay £35 a month for the stolen phone until 2024."

The incident was reported to police.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Between 5.45pm and 8pm on Friday August 5 the victim was sitting on a bench in St Mary’s Churchyard when she believes her bag was taken.

"The bag contained a laptop and mobile phone.

"Anyone with information is asked to report information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or call our non emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/62814/22."