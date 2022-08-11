Vulnerable woman is victim of alleged theft in Hitchin
- Credit: PA
A bag has been "taken" from a vulnerable woman with an eye condition in Hitchin.
The woman, whose friend described her as "vulnerable", lost her bag between 5.45pm and 8pm on Friday, August 5, near St Mary's Church in the town.
At the time, the victim had been sitting on a bench in the churchyard. She believes her bag may have been stolen.
A friend of the victim told The Comet that the bag contained a laptop, a Samsung phone, £21 in cash, bank cards, keys, a wireless charger, a photograph of her late father and other personal belongings.
They said: "The bag was a green Radley bag she had purchased in the charity shop the day before.
"She has no phone to use now and she's still having to pay £35 a month for the stolen phone until 2024."
The incident was reported to police.
Most Read
- 1 Funeral of retired Stevenage school teacher hailed 'a legend'
- 2 Where you can see the Perseid meteor shower in Hertfordshire
- 3 Magpas Air Ambulance lands in Letchworth amid 'medical emergency'
- 4 Two-storey factory catches fire in Letchworth
- 5 Assault victim left with punctured lung after Hitchin 'scuffle'
- 6 Parents rally as play café forced to close amid major cost increases
- 7 Old Town Live organisers 'overwhelmed by response'
- 8 Stevenage fundraising day in memory of much-loved Peter
- 9 Dog owner's grass seed warning after pet paralysed
- 10 Stevenage drawn at home in round two of the Carabao Cup against one of Steve Evans' old clubs
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Between 5.45pm and 8pm on Friday August 5 the victim was sitting on a bench in St Mary’s Churchyard when she believes her bag was taken.
"The bag contained a laptop and mobile phone.
"Anyone with information is asked to report information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or call our non emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/62814/22."