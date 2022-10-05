Witnesses kept children away from the burning log. - Credit: Carina Bobeckyj

Allegations of arson have been made after a log caught fire in a Letchworth park.

Emergency services were called at 7.50am yesterday (Tuesday, October 4).

The large log could be seen smouldering near a playground at that time - in the town's Howard Park - with witnesses ensuring that children stayed away.

Police will be increasing their patrols of the park, following the incident. - Credit: Carina Bobeckyj

Teams from Hertfordshire police and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Firefighters then extinguished the burning log.

As a result of the incident, Hertfordshire Constabulary's Letchworth Safer Neighbourhood Team will be increasing their patrols in Howard Park.

Teams from Hertfordshire police and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. - Credit: Carina Bobeckyj

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "The Letchworth Safer Neighbourhood Team has been made aware of the incident.

"They regularly patrol Howard Park and will be increasing those patrols following this incident."

Suspected crime can be reported online at www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling non-emergency number 101.