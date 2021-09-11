Arrest made after man in his 40s dies in A505 crash tragedy

Published: 10:51 AM September 11, 2021 Updated: 10:57 AM September 11, 2021

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A505 near Hitchin - a second man, aged 28, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. - Credit: Archant

A 28-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after a man in his 40s died in a crash on the A505 near Hitchin last night.

Shortly before 11.30pm yesterday, a grey Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Mondeo were involved in the collision.



Herts police have said that it is believed that the Mondeo, for reasons still being investigated, may have been travelling in the wrong direction on the Luton to Hitchin carriageway.

The driver of the Toyota - a man in his 40s - suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the Ford has been taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment.

Sgt Tim Davies - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit - said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of this incident or the events leading up to it. In particular, anyone who saw the Ford which was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway.”

You can email Sgt Davies at timothy.davies@herts.police.uk, report information online at https://orlo.uk/Wbdxy, talk to one of our force communications room operators via web chat at https://orlo.uk/sbJH4, or call 101 quoting reference Op Tuvinian.



