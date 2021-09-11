Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Arrest made after man in his 40s dies in A505 crash tragedy

Logo Icon

Maya Derrick and Bianca Wild

Published: 10:51 AM September 11, 2021    Updated: 10:57 AM September 11, 2021
Police remain on the scene after the crash on the A505 near Baldock this morning. File photo.

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A505 near Hitchin - a second man, aged 28, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. - Credit: Archant

A 28-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after a man in his 40s died in a crash on the A505 near Hitchin last night. 

Shortly before 11.30pm yesterday, a grey Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Mondeo were involved in the collision.

Herts police have said that it is believed that the Mondeo, for reasons still being investigated, may have been travelling in the wrong direction on the Luton to Hitchin carriageway.

The driver of the Toyota - a man in his 40s - suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the Ford has been taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment.

Sgt Tim Davies - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit -  said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of this incident or the events leading up to it. In particular, anyone who saw the Ford which was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway.”

You can email Sgt Davies at timothy.davies@herts.police.uk, report information online at https://orlo.uk/Wbdxy, talk to one of our force communications room operators via web chat at https://orlo.uk/sbJH4, or call 101 quoting reference Op Tuvinian.


You may also want to watch:

Herts Live
Hitchin News
A505 Hertfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stethoscope

Health

GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Hewett, aged 31, sadly died earlier this year

St Albans Crown Court

Boy, 15, sentenced for manslaughter of Christopher Hewett

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Wel

Herts Live | Updated

Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage's Ben Coker celebrates the first goal with Jake Taylor (right) against Swindon Town

Match Report

Stevenage held by Swindon Town in dramatic and bad-tempered finale

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon