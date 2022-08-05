The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Van 'tactically stopped' on A1(M) after alleged attempted vehicle theft

Will Durrant

Published: 12:40 PM August 5, 2022
The van which Herts police officers stopped on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City today (August 5)

The van which Herts police officers stopped on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City following alleged attempted vehicle theft in Stevenage today (August 5) - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Two men have been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle in Stevenage.

According to Herts police, the men were "tactically stopped" and arrested on the A1(M) this morning (Friday, August 5), on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City.

It is thought that the men fled Stevenage after being confronted by the owner of a vehicle which they were allegedly trying to steal.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 10.30am on Friday, August 5, after attempts were allegedly made to steal a vehicle in Stevenage.

"When the owner of the vehicle challenged the suspects, they made off from the area.

"'Fast time' enquiries were carried out and a vehicle of interest was subsequently traced travelling south on the A1(M).

"Officers brought the vehicle to a safe stop near junction 4 and two men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They remain in police custody at this time.

"The vehicle they were travelling in was seized as part of the investigation."

