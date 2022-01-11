County lines dealers jailed after £9,000 worth of drugs found

Naeem Ahmed, 25, Abdullah Milash, 25 and Alfie Eaves, 27, have been jailed for county lines drug dealing - Credit: Herts police

Three drug dealers from Birmingham - who ran a county lines drug network in Stevenage - have been jailed for more than 13 years in total.

Following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, three men were arrested for running a drug supply network from Birmingham into Stevenage between December 2020 and May 2021.

This County Line, known as the A1 line, was responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Stevenage and the surrounding areas.

In May 2021 police executed multiple warrants at addresses across Birmingham, arresting three men in the process.

More than £9,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin was recovered, along with over £12,000 in cash during the operation. The men were charged the following day and remanded into custody.

The men - all from Birmingham - appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, January 7, after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs at an earlier hearing in July 2021.

Naeem Ahmed, 25, of Warren Farm Road, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Abdullah Milash, 25, of Merryhill Drive, was handed a four year sentence, and Alfie Eaves, 27, of Sinclair Court, was sentenced to two years and seven months.

Det Con Chris Cowell said: “Ahmed and Milash ran the A1 line, which supplied drugs into the Stevenage area from Birmingham.

"The disruption of this line will make a significant impact on drugs use and associated crime in the county. It also sends a clear message that drug dealing will not go unpunished and anyone involved will be caught and jailed.

“Exploitation of vulnerable people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs.

"County Lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributers themselves. They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”

You can report information about a crime online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If someone you know has a drug problem, they can get help by contacting Frank on 0800 77 66 00 or visiting www.talktofrank.com.