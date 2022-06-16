Valley Way, Stevenage, where a 92-year-old woman sustained a head injury after an "attack" in her home - Credit: Google Earth

A 92-year-old from Stevenage was left needing hospital treatment when an attacker left her with injuries to her head.

Detectives in the town believe that a woman visited the victim's home in Valley Way at around 10.20am on Tuesday, June 14.

The attacker is thought to have said her cat was in the victim's garden.

When the victim came back from checking her garden, she was assaulted by the offender and sustained a head injury.

Detective Sergeant Chris Payne, investigating, said this may have been a "targeted" attack.

DS Payne said: "The motive remains unclear."

He added: "We believe this was a targeted attack. After the assault, we think the offender left the address and went up Valley Way towards The Muntings.

"I know that there were members of the public in the area at the time and would appeal for anyone who may have information to contact us.

"I am also interested in speaking to the driver of a newer model white Ford transit van (no signwriting) that was driving along Valley Way from Broadhall Way - towards Six Hills Way - at the time of the incident, as they may have dashcam footage that would assist us."

The offender is described as a white woman, approximately 5ft 5in tall, of medium build and with short dark hair.

She is thought to have been wearing a dark coloured jacket with a zip and blue gloves.

Anybody with information is urged to file a report to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), by phone on 101, or via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.