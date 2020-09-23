Advanced search

Police in public appeal after motorbikes stolen in Stevenage burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:20 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 23 September 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after motorbikes were stolen from Fix Auto in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for witnesses after motorbikes were stolen from Fix Auto in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Two motorbikes were stolen from a body repair shop in Stevenage last month, prompting police to appeal to the public for more information.

Between 12.10am and 12.25am on Tuesday, August 18, three males gained access to Fix Auto in Gunnels Wood Road after damaging the glass front door.

Two motorbikes were then stolen – a blue, BMW 1000RR with ‘Fix Auto’ on the side, and a red, white and blue Honda CRF450.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist with their investigation.

PC Josh Stephenson, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information about the burglary to get in touch. Were you in the area? Did you see or hear suspicious activity? Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could prove significant to the investigation.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who thinks they might have been offered the motorbikes for sale.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at josh.stephenson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/65887/20.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an officer via online web chat at herts.police.uk/Information-and-services/About-us/Contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

