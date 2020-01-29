Advanced search

Free creative workshops for young people as Year of Culture kicks off

PUBLISHED: 15:46 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 29 January 2020

Free creative workshops are to be offered at museums in Stevenage and Hatfield, among others. Picture: Archant

Museums across Hertfordshire will offer free, creative workshops to young people as part of the county council's year of culture.

Herts County Council has teamed up with the National Heritage Lottery Fund to create 'a space to be...' creative workshops. Young people will be given the chance to work with artists and health professionals on activities that encourage creativity, increase resilience and safeguard mental health.

These workshops will run in museums in Stevenage, Hatfield, Hitchin, Royston and St Albans in the spring, summer and autumn terms.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism at HCC, said: "This exciting project will provide the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities and to learn more about the fascinating objects in our museums."

Parents who would like their teenagers to be involved should contact their school's pastoral team.

