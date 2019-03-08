How to create an office environment that improves employee well-being and productivity

Tenants have access to all Mantle business centres, meaning you'll always have access to professional meeting rooms to host clients. Picture: Keith Heppell Archant

We spend a lot of time at work; therefore it's important to have an enjoyable office environment. Mantle Business Centres recognise that office culture is more important now than ever.

Mantle Business Centres offices are designed with their clients in mind - they are contemporary, fresh, light and open spaces. Picture: Keith Heppell Mantle Business Centres offices are designed with their clients in mind - they are contemporary, fresh, light and open spaces. Picture: Keith Heppell

Jo Hart explains how you can find and create an office space that will improve your employee's well-being and boost productivity.

Create an environment people want to come to every day

Find an office environment that people will be willing to spend their time in. Mantle's Kings Court Business Centre in Stevenage is a contemporary, fresh building, with open plan, light spaces and glazed partition meeting rooms.

"Kings Court was completely transformed by Mantle into a modern, flexible workspace where people want to work," said Jo.

Kit out your office with the tools your staff needs to do their job

There's nothing worse when you are trying to get something done and you can't because you are hindered by faulty equipment or sub-standard technology. Mantle Business Centres lease fully-serviced offices, equipped with the resources, office furniture, high-speed internet connection and phone lines your business needs to function - your employees can turn up with their laptops and get started.

The offices have ample desk space to work, breakout areas for staff to spend time away from their desks, and on-site facilities for them to get the refreshments and sustenance they need.

Creating a community staff will want to be a part of

"People want to work somewhere where they can socialise with other workers - say hi to them in the morning. It brightens up the day and makes a workplace more inviting," said Jo.

Working in a shared office is a good way to build a social environment for your employees to enjoy.

"Many of our clients enjoy catching up in communal areas. Each Mantle Business Centre has a community feel that our tenants enjoy being a part of," said Jo.

Give employees a chance to escape from the office

Kings Court business centre is a short walk from Stevenage town centre. There is easy access to shops and plenty of lunch options.

"Having lots on offer nearby helps people escape from the office and get a much needed break, so they can come back refreshed and ready to be productive," said Jo.

Kings Court is close to good transport links, making it easy to get to by bus or rail, which makes getting to and from work easy and stress-free.

Working in a building that's cared for will make your staff feel cared for

Renting serviced offices is a good way to free up your time and provide employees with a space that is clean and well-maintained.

"At each of our centres, there are on-site personnel always available to help. We are there to take care of your office, so you can get on with taking care of your business," said Jo.

Why businesses want to stay

Jo said: "We place the care of our customers at the centre of everything we do. If there is ever a problem, we will do our best to fix it quickly. We try our hardest to implement the improvements our tenants need and ask for. I think this is why we have tenants that stay for a long time and it's how we've been able to create the sense of community and friendship that we see in each of our centres."

Mantle has centres in Stevenage, Duxford, Chelmsford, Stansted, Cambridge and Oxfordshire. Reserve your new office space now by visiting www.mantlebusinesscentres.co.uk or calling 0333 00 66 330.