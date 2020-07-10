Have you seen missing 32-year-old man from Arlesey?

A 32-year-old man has been reported missing from Arlesey – and Beds police are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

Craig Ward was last seen at around 9pm yesterday (Thursday) and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft 2is, with short brown hair, and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms and often wears a parka style coat.

If you see Craig, please do not approach him but report any information or potential sightings to police on 101, quoting reference 398 of July 9.