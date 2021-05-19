Dad taking on skydive for Macmillan as son battles rare brain tumour

Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021

Craig Jones will be doing a skydive for Macmillan Cancer Support, as the charity continues to support his son Alfie and the whole family - Credit: Courtesy of Craig Jones

A Letchworth dad is set for a charity skydive in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, as his 11-year-old son continues to receive treatment for a brain tumour.

Craig Jones will complete the dive in July this year in order to raise money for the charity, which has supported him and his family since son Alfie's diagnosis more than 10 years ago.

Craig Jones with wife Rachel and three sons Alfie, Oliver and Jude - Credit: Courtesy of Craig Jones

Alfie was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma - a brain tumour which is extremely rare in children - when he was just three months old.

"When you get it, there's a five per cent chance of survival," Craig told the Comet.

"We've been through all the chemo and treatment over the years - especially when he was younger. Macmillan has had a massive involvement. We didn't have very much money at the time.

"They helped us with grants, because I was living at the hospital with Alfie and was unable to work. At the time, about 10 years ago, they had all these posters advertising the ways you can fundraise, and I said I would do something for Macmillan."

From September 2020 to January this year, Craig said Alfie spent 90 per cent of the time in hospital.

Craig's eldest son Alfie was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour when he was three months old - Credit: Courtesy of Craig Jones

"Luckily, Alfie had a good spell in the lead up to Christmas, and we were able to come home, but he was back in hospital by Boxing Day," he said.

"He was having to have operation after operation due to shunts in his head getting blocked. Now, he's back on chemo until things settle down."

The North Herts Crusaders' Rugby player has had lots of support so far, with the team making donations as well as friends from Letchworth and in the North, where the family are from originally.

Within the first few days of creating the GoFundMe page, Craig had smashed his £800 target. At the time of publishing, the page has amassed more than £1,400.

Craig added: "I'm quite excited about the dive - I'm not scared of anything except sharks, so as long as I'm not diving over loads of water I think I'll be alright!

"Macmillan are amazing. When we needed them they were really there for us. I wouldn't do this for any other charity. I want to raise as much as possible so they can keep on helping children with cancer."

