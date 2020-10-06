Advanced search

Latest COVID-19 figures from Stevenage and North Herts indicate different trends

PUBLISHED: 11:20 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 06 October 2020

The latest figures on the number of coronavirus cases for the week September, 26 to October, 2 have been released. Picture: AP/Vincent Thian

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

While positive coronavirus cases continue to remain level in Stevenage, there has been a significant spike in the number of recorded cases in North Hertfordshire.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 15 new positive cases recorded in Stevenage between September 26 and October 2, and 17 cases per 100,000 people.

For the North Herts district, there were 45 new cases and a rate of 34 cases per 100,000 in the week September 26 to October 2.

There have now been 529 total confirmed cases in North Herts and 440 cases in Stevenage since data was first recorded by the ONS.

Public Health England have also confirmed that almost 16,000 coronavirus cases were not recorded correctly between September 25 and October 2 due to a “technical issue”.

There have now been more than 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK – and on Friday, the government raised England’s expected R rate to between 1.3 and 1.6.

