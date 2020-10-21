Latest stats show COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire

The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire has been revealed.

Confirmed coronavirus cases have continued to rise in both Stevenage and North Hertfordshire this week.

For Stevenage there was an additional 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the week October 11 to October 17 according to the Office for National Statistics.

There were a further 16 cases recorded compared to the previous week’s data, in which there were 30 new cases – taking the town’s total to 533 since records began, which is one of the lowest totals in our region.

From October 11 to October 17, Stevenage recorded 52 cases per 100,000 people.

The situation was similar in North Hertfordshire, where there were 75 new confirmed cases from October 11 to October 17, a total of 56 per 100,000 people according to the ONS.

North Herts’ total number of cases has now reached 712 since cases were first recorded. There have been 98 coronavirus–related deaths in the district since March.

For both districts, their case numbers per 100,000 population fall well below the national average of 102 cases per 100,000.]

Yesterday, government data revealed 21,311 people tested positive for COVID-19 nationally and 241 new deaths were recorded.

Earlier this week, we reported on the COVID-19 statement that was issued by North Hertfordshire District Council’s leader that warned against complacency in the district.

We also covered a breakdown in the neighbourhoods and around in Stevenage that have recorded the highest and lowest number of COVID-19 cases.

