Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 May 2020

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Covid the Cobra is bringing smiles to the faces of children and adults alike during lockdown, with people contributing more than 150 painted stones to his length so far.

Eddie and Owen are excited to see just how long Covid the Cobra will get. Picture: Dawn ParnellEddie and Owen are excited to see just how long Covid the Cobra will get. Picture: Dawn Parnell

The snake made of painted pebbles on Stevenage’s Grace Way was started on Monday by mum Dawn Parnell and her children Eddie, 10, and Owen, five.

She said: “At the start of lockdown, my sons and I painted stones and began leaving them around on our walks, and on friends’ doorsteps, to bring a little smile to people. This soon caught on and friends started to do the same.

“A Covid rock snake elsewhere in Herts gave us the idea to set up Covid the Cobra near our home, so we can see how much he grows. Eddie and Owen are so excited with how much he’s grown already. He started life just 16 stone long and to date is 151 stones long. We hope he will grow the whole length of the Grace Way cycle path, spreading a little cheer.”

