Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces
PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 May 2020
Covid the Cobra is bringing smiles to the faces of children and adults alike during lockdown, with people contributing more than 150 painted stones to his length so far.
The snake made of painted pebbles on Stevenage’s Grace Way was started on Monday by mum Dawn Parnell and her children Eddie, 10, and Owen, five.
She said: “At the start of lockdown, my sons and I painted stones and began leaving them around on our walks, and on friends’ doorsteps, to bring a little smile to people. This soon caught on and friends started to do the same.
“A Covid rock snake elsewhere in Herts gave us the idea to set up Covid the Cobra near our home, so we can see how much he grows. Eddie and Owen are so excited with how much he’s grown already. He started life just 16 stone long and to date is 151 stones long. We hope he will grow the whole length of the Grace Way cycle path, spreading a little cheer.”
