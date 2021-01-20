Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
New stewards employed to crack down on breaches of COVID-19 regulations

Louise McEvoy

Published: 1:00 PM January 20, 2021   
Stewards have been employed to gather intelligence on potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations, with those flouting the rules facing fines of up to £10,000.

The 16 stewards employed by Central Bedfordshire Council will patrol towns across Central Bedfordshire, including Shefford, between 9am and 9pm daily.

They have no enforcement powers, but will gather information on potential COVID-19 regulation breaches and report back to the council – and police – to support further investigation and possible enforcement.

They will wear mini video cameras and high visibility jackets. Councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: “Now is the time to get tough on businesses and the public who are not taking the pandemic seriously."

If taken to court, individuals can be fined up to £5,000 and businesses up to £10,000 for non-compliance of the COVID-19 regulations.

