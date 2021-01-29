Published: 10:07 AM January 29, 2021

More than 4,000 Hertfordshire residents will be eligible for a new, £500 self-isolation payment from the start of next month.

Herts County Council has agreed to inject £2 million in funding to those who are self-isolating and need financial support in the county, with eligible residents able to apply from Monday, February 1.

Those who earn less than £500 per week after tax and National Insurance contributions will be able to apply for the discretionary payment, if they test positive for COVID-19 and agree to self-isolate and meet other criteria.

The £2million of funding was agreed by a key group of public sector partners across public health, NHS, police and environmental health officers.

Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “This extra £2million will help those people that are eligible to apply for it. Those that are eligible can get access to £500 if they have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.

“Self-isolating – and not going out in any circumstances – is absolutely critical for us to continue to reduce infections from spreading within our communities."

More information will be available on district and borough councils' websites from Monday.