Measures to help ensure Stevenage town centre is ‘COVID-secure’ have been put in place

Markings on the floor in Stevenage town centre are to help ensure shoppers adhere to social distancing guidelines. Picture: SBC Archant

As shops forced to close to help slow the spread of coronavirus prepare to reopen on Monday, measures have been put in place in Stevenage town centre to help ensure shoppers maintain social distancing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night announced all shops can reopen on Monday provided they adhere to ‘COVID-secure guidelines’, including carrying out risk assessments and increasing cleaning.

Stevenage Borough Council has made preparations in the town centre. A spokesman explained: “Outside shops there is green paint on the pavement. This is a ‘queue zone’, in the areas closest to shop fronts. Shops will not be able to safely facilitate the same number of shoppers in-store, so it’s likely there will be queues to get in.

“There is also white paint to indicate a walkway or movement zone, to encourage safe travel through the town centre. Try to maintain the two-metre distance from other shoppers. Each of the two ‘lanes’ is one way.

“Lastly, the yellow paint is to mark out rest zones around benches where people can safely stop or wait to join a queue. The paint forms a two metre ‘exclusion zone’ around the area.”

Meanwhile, the Indoor Market will open again on Wednesday, June 17 – from 8.30am - 5.30pm. The majority of traders will be up and running but a few will remain closed following the government guidelines.

There will be a dedicated entrance and exit, plus an arrow system/stickers and metre tape on the floor for customers to follow, and a cleaning station on the entrance for customers to sanitise their hands as they enter.