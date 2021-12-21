Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
How is Omicron affecting your Christmas plans? Take our survey

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:34 AM December 21, 2021
This will be the second Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic

With Christmas fast approaching, families are keen to enjoy a normal festive season after last year's plans were disrupted by lockdown restrictions.

However amid the spread of the new Omicron variant, and after England moved into Plan B measures last week, some are concerned about what their Christmas will look like this year.

Please take part in the survey below to let us know how you feel about Christmas this year, and if and how your plans have been affected.

