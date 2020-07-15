Trio develop successful ‘Made in Hitchin’ COVID-19 contact tracing app

A group of entrepreneurial friends from Hitchin have been busy designing a web–based app that could be rolled out nationally for COVID–19 contact tracing.

Rich Kiernan, a software developer, Rachel Campbell, a small business owner, and David Bowden, a solicitor, first thought of a COVID–19 tracing app idea two weeks ago.

Since then, the trio have been working hard to bring their idea to fruition.

The result? COVID Check-In, a web–based application that uses QR codes to allow businesses a quick, secure and contactless way to check customers into their venues.

Rachel said: “We knew that this was something that could give businesses and their customers confidence – right now it’s extremely important to know that the places you go are doing everything they can to look after you, as you begin venturing out and having a social life.”

The app can also enable customers to opt-in to promotions and offers from their favourite places, giving businesses the opportunity to share important messages, or even something like their menus, to customers when they arrive.

Local businesses, such as Market Place sports bar Osinsky’s, have been helping to trial the app.

Mark, operations director of the bar, said: “Using a tool like this will both assist controlling the spread of COVID-19 and help us breed much needed confidence in our customers. We can highly recommend the app for ease of use.”

Osinsky’s owner, Michael Norgan is also in support: “We are extremely excited to be signed up with this service and although it is being launched nationally, we are proud to be supporting a ‘keep it local’ business.”