Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Stevenage and North Herts

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:54 PM March 11, 2021   
The number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease in Stevenage and North Herts.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease in Stevenage and North Herts. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES

There has been a steady decline in coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts, according to latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

Although cases in Stevenage remain above England's average - 50 per 100,000 people - at 66, numbers continued to fall between February 28 and March 6.

There were 58 positive cases during that week, down 24 from the week before, bringing the total 5,741 since the start of the pandemic.

There have sadly been 153 coronavirus-related deaths in the borough, up to February 26.

In the same week in North Herts, there was 28 cases per 100,000 people - below England's average.

You may also want to watch:

There were 37 new confirmed cases, down 16 from the previous week.

The total number of cases sits at 6,162 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 298 coronavirus-related deaths.

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest made following reported assault at town centre hotel
  2. 2 Nine new council homes to be completed next week
  3. 3 Volunteers needed for hospice's 'exciting' new children's shop
  1. 4 Plans for new block of flats on Matalan site gets green light
  2. 5 You are not walking through storm alone, says Letchworth abuse survivor and poet
  3. 6 Body found in search for missing woman
  4. 7 Art exhibition space to take over vacant unit in Stevenage town centre
  5. 8 Staff member left shaken after attempted armed robbery at village store
  6. 9 Runner takes on 874-mile charity challenge for mental health
  7. 10 Woman named after pleading guilty to fly-tipping offence

As of February 28, 23,857 people in the Stevenage area had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 40,537 in North Herts.

Two COVID-19 patients were admitted to Lister Hospital on February 28, and as of March 2 there were 60 patients in hospital, 10 of which were on ventilators.

The estimated R number for the East of England is between 0.6 and 0.8 with a daily infection growth rate range of -8 per cent to -4 per cent as of March 5.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial drone shot of The Luna Cinema's drive-in movies event at Knebworth House.

Film | Video

Drive-in cinema returns to Knebworth House

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Pictur

Good Samaritan becomes victim of attempted robbery in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person
Ofsted's annual report was published today. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Primary schools hit back after ex-Ofsted head's comments

Jacob Thorburn

person
Outside Luton Crown Court

Luton Crown Court

Dangerous rogue gas fitter handed suspended prison sentence

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus