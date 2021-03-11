COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Stevenage and North Herts

Published: 3:54 PM March 11, 2021

There has been a steady decline in coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts, according to latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

Although cases in Stevenage remain above England's average - 50 per 100,000 people - at 66, numbers continued to fall between February 28 and March 6.

There were 58 positive cases during that week, down 24 from the week before, bringing the total 5,741 since the start of the pandemic.

There have sadly been 153 coronavirus-related deaths in the borough, up to February 26.

In the same week in North Herts, there was 28 cases per 100,000 people - below England's average.

There were 37 new confirmed cases, down 16 from the previous week.

The total number of cases sits at 6,162 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 298 coronavirus-related deaths.

As of February 28, 23,857 people in the Stevenage area had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 40,537 in North Herts.

Two COVID-19 patients were admitted to Lister Hospital on February 28, and as of March 2 there were 60 patients in hospital, 10 of which were on ventilators.

The estimated R number for the East of England is between 0.6 and 0.8 with a daily infection growth rate range of -8 per cent to -4 per cent as of March 5.