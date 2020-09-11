Decision made on Stevenage’s annual fireworks display

A decision on whether or not Stevenage’s annual firework display can take place this year has been made by Stevenage Borough Council.

The free fireworks display, which is held in Fairlands Valley Park each November, will not be going ahead this year due to the coronavirus and government-led advice restricting large gatherings.

With the popular event cancelled, and residents expected to create their own displays at home, SBC and Herts County Council are urging people to think carefully about what they do at home this year.

The following advice has been issued to those wanting to have a display at home:

• Read all instructions carefully, and ensure that there is enough space to keep fireworks away from spectators.

• Consider letting children watch the display from indoors, safely out of the way

• Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm

• Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves, and never give sparklers to a child under five

• Only buy fireworks that are CE marked

• Avoid buying fireworks online or on social media, they could be faulty and pose a real danger to you and your family

• Only buy fireworks from reputable retailers with a licence; they can also advise you on the best fireworks for your needs

• Keep fireworks in a closed box

• Light them at arm’s length using a taper

• Stand well back – many gardens do not have the space for a safe display, so consider if your garden is suitable

• Never go back to a lit firework

• Never put fireworks in your pocket

• Never throw fireworks

• Keep pets indoors.

Councillor Richard Henry, executive member for children, young people, leisure and culture at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “We’re sorry that this much-loved free, annual fireworks display on November 5 cannot go ahead this year. Keeping our residents and staff safe is our priority and it’s simply not possible to safely run such an event while working to current guidelines and laws.

“We really hope we can bring the display back bigger and better than ever in 2021, along with the rest of our events programme.”