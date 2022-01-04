Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

How does COVID-19 continue to impact you?

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:14 AM January 4, 2022
Hertfordshire residents are urged to remain cautious despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions

A survey has been launched for Hertfordshire residents to share the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - Credit: PA

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact daily life across the county - and councils and local agencies want to know your views to tailor support.

Hertfordshire’s Community Reassurance Cell, on behalf of the Local Resilience Forum, has launched the survey to better understand the needs, challenges and aspirations of Hertfordshire residents and community groups.

The online survey asks the public and those providing community services a series of questions to collect views about the impact of coronavirus on their lives, what support is needed and how that has changed since the start of the pandemic.

It follows a survey in 2020 which revealed mental health as the biggest concern for residents, followed by economic hardship and how the pandemic was affecting already disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities, BAME communities and young people with special educational needs.

The survey results will be used to shape the county’s ongoing recovery plans, ensuring support is targeted where it is needed most.

Leader of North Herts Council Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg said: “Many people have been affected by COVID-19, sadly losing loved ones, livelihoods, and working and living differently, all of which takes a toll on our physical and mental health.

"Not to mention the strain COVID put on our brilliant NHS facilities and practitioners. In order to best support our communities now and in the future, we need to hear from you.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tighter visiting restrictions set for hospitals as COVID cases soar
  2. 2 Care provider boss from Stevenage receives OBE in New Year's Honours
  3. 3 Historic village pub undergoes £170k revamp
  1. 4 Baldock, Hitchin and Royston on Location, Location, Location
  2. 5 What are the new Covid rules as pupils return to school?
  3. 6 Children's service manager awarded MBE for 'outstanding commitment' during pandemic
  4. 7 Three-year-old Lola's mammoth running challenge for Great Ormond Street
  5. 8 Stevenage sign defender Luke O'Neill from Kettering Town
  6. 9 22 things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire during 2022
  7. 10 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight

"Please take a few minutes to complete this survey, so local public services can work together and support you, as we all adapt to living with COVID, and begin to look beyond the pandemic.”

The survey, open until January 21, can be found at opinionresearch.co.uk/Herts_Covid19_CIA_2021_22.

Coronavirus
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Herts and Essex Air Ambulance in flight

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Live

Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The investment is set to increase the number of operations and improve services at Lister Hospital

Lister Hospital

Lister earmarked for Nightingale hub amid COVID surge concerns

Bianca Wild

person
Home in Newsells, Barkway, for £1m

Herts Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Herts compared to the rest of the world

Bianca Wild

person