How does COVID-19 continue to impact you?

A survey has been launched for Hertfordshire residents to share the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - Credit: PA

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact daily life across the county - and councils and local agencies want to know your views to tailor support.

Hertfordshire’s Community Reassurance Cell, on behalf of the Local Resilience Forum, has launched the survey to better understand the needs, challenges and aspirations of Hertfordshire residents and community groups.

The online survey asks the public and those providing community services a series of questions to collect views about the impact of coronavirus on their lives, what support is needed and how that has changed since the start of the pandemic.

It follows a survey in 2020 which revealed mental health as the biggest concern for residents, followed by economic hardship and how the pandemic was affecting already disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities, BAME communities and young people with special educational needs.

The survey results will be used to shape the county’s ongoing recovery plans, ensuring support is targeted where it is needed most.

Leader of North Herts Council Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg said: “Many people have been affected by COVID-19, sadly losing loved ones, livelihoods, and working and living differently, all of which takes a toll on our physical and mental health.

"Not to mention the strain COVID put on our brilliant NHS facilities and practitioners. In order to best support our communities now and in the future, we need to hear from you.

"Please take a few minutes to complete this survey, so local public services can work together and support you, as we all adapt to living with COVID, and begin to look beyond the pandemic.”

The survey, open until January 21, can be found at opinionresearch.co.uk/Herts_Covid19_CIA_2021_22.