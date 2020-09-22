Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

The latest data on confirmed coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts has been revealed. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Positive cases of COVID–19 have fallen in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire in the last week, as Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation on the country’s latest coronavirus response tonight.

In the week of September 12 to September 18, there were 24 cases per 100,000 in Stevenage – as 21 new positive cases were confirmed.

For North Herts, this number was 14 per 100,000, after there were 19 confirmed case of coronavirus. The average area in England had 15 positive cases per 100,000.

This compares to figures from the previous week (Sept 4 to Sept 10), in which Stevenage had 27 cases per 100,000 and North Herts 15 per 100,000. The average area in England had 18.

Case numbers fell by six in Stevenage (down from 27) and North Herts by six (down from 20) compared to the previous week’s data.

There have now been 411 total coronarivus cases in Stevenage, and 455 in North Herts.

We also reported on high-profile confirmed cases of coronavirus in our area.

An anonymous whistleblower from North Herts Leisure Centre revealed that not all staff members were made aware after three people tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Nationally, the UK’s coronavirus alert level is moving up from ‘3’ to ‘4’ – meaning transmission is now “high or rising exponentially”. New measures have already been introduced by the government – with pubs and restaurants being told to close at 10pm, work from home guidance reinstated and plans for a return of live audiences to be halted. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation in a live broadcast at 8pm this evening.