Advanced search

National charity with hospices in Beds and Cambs could be forced to cut end of life services

PUBLISHED: 11:59 12 April 2020

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

Archant

A national charity that provides care and support for those living with terminal illnesses and neurological conditions is appealing for your help to keep its end of life service going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue Ryder, which has its Stagenhoe neurological care centre in St Paul’s Walden near Hitchin, has launched an emergency appeal to save its hospice services in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, statutory funding only covered approximately one third of the costs involved in running the charity’s end of life care.

The charity covered the rest of its costs with fundraising efforts and income from its 450 shops nationwide. With events now cancelled and shops closed, the charity has a matter of months before it will have to close its hospices and hospice at home services across the country.

In total, Sue Ryder will have a funding gap of £12 million over the next three months. Without immediate financial support, the critical end of life care that Sue Ryder provides to thousands of families each year will cease.

The funding shortfall comes at a time when the NHS is relying on Sue Ryder to support them in caring for thousands of families as part of the fight against COVID-19. The charity continues to plead with the Government for emergency funding, but in desperation has now turned to the public in a bid to save its hospices.

You may also want to watch:

Heidi Travis, chief executive at Sue Ryder, said: “We have been calling on the Government to support us but no funding has materialised.

“The country will lose its hospices at a time when they are needed most.

“This is a plea and no less, we cannot wait any longer.

“Our doctors and nurses are working night and day to provide end of life care to more people now and in the coming weeks, than ever before.

“We are a critical front-line support service in the fight against coronavirus yet we are on the brink of closure.

“We are all facing something we have never faced before and we are asking the public to give whatever you can afford to help us to help those who need it most.”

The Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger and specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough are among the charity’s units which could be affected.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Most Read

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town.

Latest from the The Comet

National charity with hospices in Beds and Cambs could be forced to cut end of life services

Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice could be affected by the funding shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

Appeal to support Herts air ambulance during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus lockdown will give you plenty of time to come up with a fundraising idea to support the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: NHDC

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Hertfordshire pharmacies appeal against stockpiling medicines during coronavirus crisis

Hertfordshire pharmacists are appealing to people not to stockpile medicines during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Police set to ramp up patrols in Herts over Easter Bank Holiday

Police will be out patrolling over Easter Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Helen Drake
Drive 24