COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days, Picture: RADAR Archant

A mobile COVID-19 testing unit for essential workers arrived in Stevenage this morning – and will be open until 4pm this afternoon.

The drive-through mobile unit is designed for all essential workers who are in the first 72 hours of experiencing symptoms. Family members aged over five who have symptoms can also be tested.

Workers should bring their relevant work ID to the HCC offices, on Six Hills Way. There is no need to book in advance.