Advanced search

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 10:46 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 27 April 2020

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days, Picture: RADAR

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days, Picture: RADAR

Archant

A mobile COVID-19 testing unit for essential workers arrived in Stevenage this morning – and will be open until 4pm this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The drive-through mobile unit is designed for all essential workers who are in the first 72 hours of experiencing symptoms. Family members aged over five who have symptoms can also be tested.

Workers should bring their relevant work ID to the HCC offices, on Six Hills Way.  There is no need to book in advance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage medic’s anger over claims NHS staff are deliberately killing people during coronavirus crisis

A flyer claiming a coronavirus vaccine will contain a chip allowing the government to track people is promoted on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid.

Garden waste collections resume in Bedfordshire after suspension during coronavirus crisis

Garden waste collections in Bedfordshire will resume today, having been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Stevenage church donates essential items to care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days, Picture: RADAR

Stevenage firefighters at scene of blaze on Bessemer Drive

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on Bessemer Drive. Picture: Stuart Hubner

Most Read

Stevenage medic’s anger over claims NHS staff are deliberately killing people during coronavirus crisis

A flyer claiming a coronavirus vaccine will contain a chip allowing the government to track people is promoted on Facebook page Police the NHS During Covid.

Garden waste collections resume in Bedfordshire after suspension during coronavirus crisis

Garden waste collections in Bedfordshire will resume today, having been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Stevenage church donates essential items to care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days, Picture: RADAR

Stevenage firefighters at scene of blaze on Bessemer Drive

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze on Bessemer Drive. Picture: Stuart Hubner

Latest from the The Comet

COVID-19 testing centre for essential workers arrives in Stevenage

The mobile testing unit has been passing through Hertfordshire over the last three days, Picture: RADAR

Garden waste collections resume in Bedfordshire after suspension during coronavirus crisis

Garden waste collections in Bedfordshire will resume today, having been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

Lee Allinson: ‘Everyone wants to be a footballer but I wanted to be manager’

Ian and Lee Allinson bark out the orders. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Stevenage theatre awaits Great British Pantomime Awards results

Beauty (Grace Lancaster) and the Beast (Alex Scott Fairley) in the banqueting hall in pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. Picture: Martin Smith Origin8Photography

Stevenage church donates essential items to care homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Shiloh House Chapel has been delivering hundreds of packages to care home in the town. Picture: Shiloh House Chapel
Drive 24