COVID-19 to cause 'significant additional demand' for mental health services

Published: 5:00 PM March 15, 2021

There has been a significant increase in the demand for mental health services across Hertfordshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mental health services in Herts have seen increased demand, with a particular rise in eating disorders among children and young people.

Data reported to the county's health and wellbeing board on Wednesday, March 10 showed that there had been 256 referrals for treatment for eating disorders in young people between April and the end of November last year - and by the end of this month health officials expect that figure to reach 420.

The increase - significantly higher than the 247 children and young people referred for treatment from 2019 to 2020 - was highlighted as part of a report looking at the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and learning disabilities.

According to the report, coronavirus has brought about societal changes that have impacted on mental health generally - as well as on those with pre-existing mental illnesses, learning disabilities or autism.

Modelling presented to the board estimates there will be 107,319 new demands to emerge within the wake of the pandemic, for conditions including anxiety, depression, burnout, post-traumatic distress and prolonged grief disorder.

It also suggests that there could be around 2,372 healthcare workers presenting with symptoms of post-traumatic distress - with 7,717 presenting with 'high psychological stress'.

The estimated cost of the additional demand in Herts and west Essex could be up to £15m in the next 12 months, and £9m in the following financial year.

Health bosses have contracted a private company - Niche Consultancy - to develop the modelling work and to consider how best to mitigate the demand.

The report stresses that it is difficult to accurately predict the long-term impact of the pandemic on mental health.

The report states: "The demand is outstripping capacity in a number of areas, particularly for children and young people’s mental health and eating disorders.

“The additional social complexity brought about by COVID has disproportionately affected people with existing mental illness and learning disabilities.

“This has impacted on recovery time and flow through our pathways, limiting our ability to provide holistic preventative interventions that promote recovery and mitigate future crisis."