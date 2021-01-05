'Disgusting' leaflets questioning COVID-19 figures posted to residents

Published: 5:16 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM January 5, 2021

Leaflets questioning the legitimacy of COVID-19 have been posted through Shefford residents' doors this afternoon. - Credit: Kirsty Lauren

Leaflets that share COVID-19 conspiracy theories have been posted through Bedfordshire residents' doors this afternoon, as a second national lockdown was announced yesterday evening.

Large parts of the Shefford community have taken to social media to complain of the "disgusting" leaflets, entitled 'CV19: Facts Not Fear'.

On the double-sided leaflets, the author(s) claim figures on COVID-19 deaths have been "unreliable", "grossly overestimated" and "wildly inaccurate".

They also argue there are "massive financial incentives" for stakeholders including the government, Bill Gates the World Health Organisation and more.

The double-sided leaflets questioning COVID-19 figures have caused uproar. - Credit: Kirsty Lauren

One Campton Fields resident took to Facebook to slam the leaflets as "absolutely disgusting", with many residents supporting this view. Others say they received two leaflets in short succession.

Ring doorbell images have also surfaced online that appear to show a male in a black hooded top, with a black bag posting the leaflets through doors.

Yesterday evening in his Prime Minister's address to the nation, Boris Johnson said the the four UK Chief Medical Officers have indicated that if action is not taken NHS capacity may be overwhelmed within 21 days.