Advanced search

Couple threatened by teenage boys in Stevenage park

PUBLISHED: 09:53 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 26 October 2020

Police are investigating after a couple were threatened by three teenage boys in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a couple were threatened by three teenage boys in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Archant

A couple were threatened and verbally abused by three teenage boys who approached them at a park in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident, which took place in St Nicholas Park on Saturday, October 17.

A man and a woman were in the park when the three boys approached at around 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

The main suspect is described as a black male, aged around 18 and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall. He was wearing dark clothing and a blue and white bandana. He spoke with a local accent and came into the park from Cherwell Drive.

PC Lisa Williams, from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or who knows who the suspect may be.

“In particular I would like to speak to a member of the public who is believed to have walked past at the time of the incident. He was carrying a young child on his shoulders and asked the couple if they were OK.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Williams via email to lisa.williams2@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/84196/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Car crash causes damage to Hitchin pub and internet cables

A car has crashed into the Radcliffe Arms in Hitchin, damaging the building as well as another car and a BT box.. Picture: Ollie Melton

Couple threatened by teenage boys in Stevenage park

Police are investigating after a couple were threatened by three teenage boys in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Climate change to be at heart of Herts County Council decision-making

David Williams, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Alex Revell calls for quick improvement after ‘unacceptable’ loss for Stevenage against Leyton Orient

Manager Alex Revell during Stevenage's League Two game with Leyton Orient. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Letchworth-based hospice’s Lights of Life event to remember lost loved ones

Garden House Hospice in Letchworth is holding a Lights of Life service for people to remember those they have loved and lost. Picture: Martin Wootton