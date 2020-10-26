Couple threatened by teenage boys in Stevenage park

A couple were threatened and verbally abused by three teenage boys who approached them at a park in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident, which took place in St Nicholas Park on Saturday, October 17.

A man and a woman were in the park when the three boys approached at around 3pm.

The main suspect is described as a black male, aged around 18 and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in tall. He was wearing dark clothing and a blue and white bandana. He spoke with a local accent and came into the park from Cherwell Drive.

PC Lisa Williams, from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or who knows who the suspect may be.

“In particular I would like to speak to a member of the public who is believed to have walked past at the time of the incident. He was carrying a young child on his shoulders and asked the couple if they were OK.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Williams via email to lisa.williams2@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/84196/20.