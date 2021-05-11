Couple appeals to public to help find missing pension money
- Credit: Archant
A couple is appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information on their missing sum of pension money.
Mick Hughes, 71, drew out £100 at Co-op in The Hyde in Stevenage at around 10am today (Tuesday, May 11). He then went into the store to do some shopping and, upon opening his wallet at the till, he found that the money was not there.
Mick assumes that he did not take his money from the machine, and hopes that whoever picked it up is willing to return it.
There is no CCTV at the cash machine for security reasons, so there has been no luck so far in finding who may currently have Mick's cash.
The couple spoke to the Comet, upset about the ordeal, in hopes that someone would have information about where the money is during what has been a tough time for them financially.
You may also want to watch:
He said that the staff in Co-op were sympathetic, but there was "nothing that they could do."
Mick's wife Margaret added: "He was more worried about telling me!
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after falling ill in town centre
- 2 Bomb squad called after suspected grenade found in Hitchin
- 3 Pedestrians 'dicing with death' on new zebra crossing
- 4 Stevenage Borough Council: Labour maintains council control, Mayor loses seat and party leader reactions
- 5 Full list of Stevenage results for Local Elections 2021
- 6 Local Election 2021 results: NHDC leader loses seat
- 7 Couple appeals to public to help find missing pension money
- 8 What can open when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, May 17?
- 9 County council elections round-up for Stevenage and North Herts
- 10 Three arrested after two people held against their will
"We say that we manage," noting that until their pension came through today, they had minimal funds in their bank account for expenses such as food, rent and bills.
"We literally had no money yesterday," she added. "We say we're managing, it's one of those things."
Mick added: "You look forward to your retirement, and then you're buggered with this COVID."
Anyone wishing to get in touch can do so via news@thecomet.net.