Couple appeals to public to help find missing pension money

Published: 2:08 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 2:15 PM May 11, 2021

Mick Hughes drew £100 out of a cash point at Co-Op Shephall at The Hyde, Stevenage, this morning - Credit: Archant

A couple is appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information on their missing sum of pension money.

Mick Hughes, 71, drew out £100 at Co-op in The Hyde in Stevenage at around 10am today (Tuesday, May 11). He then went into the store to do some shopping and, upon opening his wallet at the till, he found that the money was not there.

Mick assumes that he did not take his money from the machine, and hopes that whoever picked it up is willing to return it.

There is no CCTV at the cash machine for security reasons, so there has been no luck so far in finding who may currently have Mick's cash.

The couple spoke to the Comet, upset about the ordeal, in hopes that someone would have information about where the money is during what has been a tough time for them financially.

He said that the staff in Co-op were sympathetic, but there was "nothing that they could do."

Mick's wife Margaret added: "He was more worried about telling me!

"We say that we manage," noting that until their pension came through today, they had minimal funds in their bank account for expenses such as food, rent and bills.

"We literally had no money yesterday," she added. "We say we're managing, it's one of those things."

Mick added: "You look forward to your retirement, and then you're buggered with this COVID."

Anyone wishing to get in touch can do so via news@thecomet.net.