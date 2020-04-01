Two NHDC councillors out following string of recent absences

Two former councillors have resigned, leaving constituents in Royston and Letchworth without a local elected official to represent them for the foreseeable future.

Ben Lewis, Conservative councillor for Royston Palace and Deepak Sangha, Labour for Letchworth Wilbury, handed in their respective resignations to North Hertfordshire District Council this month.

Mr Lewis, who served as an NHDC councillor for almost six years, resigned on Monday, March 23, while Mr Sangha, who was in office for more than 13 years, stepped down on Thursday, March 12.

The pair had failed to attend a number of recent NHDC meetings, per the councillor attendance record online.

Mr Lewis, who was expected at six committee meetings since October, turned up to one meeting. Mr Sangha, who had been expected at seven meetings in the last five months, turned up to none.

Martin Stears-Handscomb, NHDC’s leader, shared a warm tribute to Sangha’s many years of service.

He said: “Deepak served as a North Herts Councillor for 14 years, first in Bearton, Hitchin and then after he moved to Letchworth in the Wilbury Ward. He became a leading member of the Labour and Co-operative Group, working for the economic welfare of the District and the well-being of the most vulnerable in the community.

“On behalf of the Labour and Co-operative Group and on behalf of the Council, I am saying a big thank you to a valued and well-respected colleague.”

In terms of replacing the councillors, NHDC have confirmed by–elections will be held “when legislation allows and it is appropriate to do so”.

In the meantime, constituents are encouraged to raise queries with other ward councillors for their areas.