Advanced search

Which measures could allow Hertfordshire schools to reopen?

PUBLISHED: 15:01 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 20 May 2020

Hertfordshire County Council has discussed social distancing measures required to reopen schools in June. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Hertfordshire County Council has discussed social distancing measures required to reopen schools in June. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Archant

Dividing up playgrounds and restricting class sizes are among the measures schools will be expected to consider before opening up to more pupils, a leading Hertfordshire county councillor has suggested.

At a meeting of HCC’s cabinet panel on Monday Cllr Terry Douris, executive member for education, libraries and localism, highlighted the plans to open some schools from June 1.

He pointed to the division of playgrounds and a maximum number of children in a single classroom as being among the measures to maintain social distancing, but admitted that the range of school types – from modern to village – across Herts made it important for headteachers to have the final say.

At the meeting of the cabinet, Cllr Douris backed the government’s plans for schoolchildren to return – but stressed that those plans would only be implemented if certain tests were met.

He assured councillors that the welfare of pupils and staff in the county were “absolutely paramount” in the planning.

And he said that – with leaving the house already becoming a ‘real challenge’ for some children – it was right that they returned to school.

You may also want to watch:

Schools across the county have been closed to the vast majority of youngsters since March 23, as part of a drive to halt the spread of COVID–19.

Plans have emerged for a phased return to the classroom for children to begin as early as June 1 – starting with those in reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

But Cllr Douris insisted any move to bring back pupils relied on the government’s five tests being met and the so-called ‘R’ number being ‘right’.

Cllr Douris said: “We need to be driven by the science. We need to recognise that although government have said that they plan to open schools or extend schools, they are only going to expand this if the five tests are met and if the ‘R’ number is right.”

Cllr Douris said that comprehensive guidance had been drawn-up and issued to headteachers to help them create plans for their own schools.

He added: “Headteachers know their schools best and will be able to create their own plans.”

Parents and carers will also be expected to play a role in ensuring social distancing from one another at school gates too.

Cllr Douris added: “I would urge and ask and request parents and carers of children to observe social distancing when they are at the school gates, collecting and delivering children at the beginning and the end of the day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Latest from the The Comet

One in five council tax payers in Stevenage failed to make payment last month

A significant fall in payments has contributed to the council's cash flow crisis. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

Which measures could allow Hertfordshire schools to reopen?

Hertfordshire County Council has discussed social distancing measures required to reopen schools in June. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Championship hopes rise as Hitchin’s Tom Ansell signs new deal with Goodwin Boxing

Tom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING

Police appeal after suspected ‘targeted’ arson in Letchworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Lister Hospital staff receive bicycles from Stevenage donors after theft spate

David and Kim Rogers, from Stevenage, donated two bikes to NHS workers. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24