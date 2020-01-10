Advanced search

Social care and environment behind plans to raise Hertfordshire council tax bill

PUBLISHED: 14:59 11 January 2020

Your council tax bill could rise if HCC's new budget is approved. Picture: Nina Morgan

Your council tax bill could rise if HCC's new budget is approved. Picture: Nina Morgan

Archant

Plans to increase council tax in Hertfordshire have been published by the county council this week.

Hertfordshire County Council published proposals that would see council tax bills rise by 1.99 per cent - saying the move will allow them to support the vulnerable, meet the challenge of a growing county and protect the environment.

In addition to this, the adult social care precept - the chunk of council tax bill that goes towards adult social care - could also increase by two per cent.

Combined with the planned rise in general council tax, this works out as an extra £54.08 each year for the average band D household in Hertfordshire.

In March, HCC will publish its budget for 2020/21 - with social care and environmental challenges expected to be at the heart of any planned financial decisions.

Proposed £12m cash boost to benefit care workers in Herts

Councillor Ralph Sangster, cabinet member for resources and performance at HCC, said: "While we have a solid track record of sound financial management in Hertfordshire, we cannot be complacent and must continue to tackle our financial challenges as early as possible.

"Despite these challenges, we are determined that Hertfordshire remains a county of opportunity, and our budget plans to invest in key services that residents value.

"We are investing to support the vulnerable, to meet the challenge of a growing Hertfordshire and to protect the environment."

If the draft plans are approved at Cabinet on January 20, the budget proposals will then be considered by each of Hertfordshire County Council's Cabinet Panels and the Overview and Scrutiny Committee, before the final financial recommendations are made by Cabinet on February 24, for full approval by the Full Council on February 25.

