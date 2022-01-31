An increase in pay and display parking charges in Corey's Mill Lane and North Road, Stevenage, has come into effect - Credit: Archant

Pay and display parking charges outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage have increased, from today.

On Corey's Mill Lane and North Road, the pay and display parking charges have increased from £1.10 for up to an hour to £1.50, and from £1.70 for up to two hours to £2.50.

The cost of parking for up to three hours has almost doubled - leaping from £2.20 to £4.

The charges, put in place by Stevenage Borough Council, apply Monday to Saturday, from 7.30am to 7.30pm.

The council says the charges are "in place to encourage drivers not to stay for longer than they need, so it's easier for others to find a space, as there is a lot of demand for parking here".

If you need to park for longer than three hours, there is a multi-storey car park on the hospital site.

Disabled drivers can park in the on-street pay and display bays for free, for as long as they need.