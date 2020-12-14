Advanced search

£2,000 funding for ‘Unity’ sculpture planned for Hitchin gardens

PUBLISHED: 11:01 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 14 December 2020

The Hitchin Quaker Group Friends Meeting House. Picture: Hitchin Quaker Group

The Hitchin Quaker Group Friends Meeting House. Picture: Hitchin Quaker Group

Archant

A £2,000 grant has been allocated for a sculpture to be built in a popular public garden in the centre of Hitchin.

The dove shaped pond already installed in the Quaker Group Peace Garden. Picture: Hitchin Quaker GroupThe dove shaped pond already installed in the Quaker Group Peace Garden. Picture: Hitchin Quaker Group

The grant, funded by North Herts District Council will see a new specially commissioned stainless steel sculpture come to the Hitchin Quaker Meeting Peace Garden, near Paynes Park and Bedford Road.

Working together with the Art Department of Hitchin Boys School to design the new sculpture, the Hitchin Quaker Group will commission Diane Maclean, Hertfordshire based sculptor and environmental artist, to create the sculpture entitled ‘Unity’.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Kell, convenor of the Peach Garden group said: “We are so pleased to have been offered this grant. It helps us on our way to the £10,000 we need for a professional sculpture – only £8,000 to go!

“We hope this will be an eye-catching and thought-provoking piece of public art in Paynes Park, and that it will be enjoyed by everyone.”

Cllr Ian Albert, chair of the Hitchin Committee said: “The Peace Garden offers people who are visiting or working in the town a much needed chance to step out of the hustle and bustle of everyday life and take a quiet moment of reflection in beautiful surroundings.

“We wish the group the very best with raising the rest of the funds needed to help them commission this great new sculpture, and hope that the proposed grant from the NHDC Hitchin Committee will encourage others to get behind and contribute towards this fantastic initiative.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Urgent appeal for help so nobody dies alone in Stevenage’s Lister Hospital this Christmas

Lesley Matthews, who passed away at Stevenage's Lister Hospital earlier this year, is pictured here with her grandson Eddie. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

£2,000 funding for ‘Unity’ sculpture planned for Hitchin gardens

The Hitchin Quaker Group Friends Meeting House. Picture: Hitchin Quaker Group

Residents rage as COVID takes its toll on Christmas post in Stevenage

Some Stevenage residents are worried their Christmas deliveries won't arrive on time. Picture: Archant

Canaries pay the price as clinical Peterborough Sports end FA Trophy adventure

Action from the FA Trophy game between Hitchin Town and Peterborough Sports. Picture: PETER ELSE

North Herts musician and producer works on Gary Barlow’s chart-topping album

Gary Barlow, Elisa Kustow, Malcolm Edmonstone, Ryan Carline, and Lauren Deakin Davies in the studio. Gary Barlow's latest album Music Played By Humans topped the UK charts. Picture: supplied