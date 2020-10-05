NHDC committee awards £1,900 in grants to Hitchin’s after school clubs

A pair of after school clubs in Hitchin are set to receive their share of £1,900, after NHDC’s Hitchin Committee signed off the funding last month.

Hitchin Fun Club, based at Highbury Infant School, and Strathmore Fun Club, of Strathmore School, are both set to be boosted by NHDC funding after they were awarded community grants by the council.

Highbury’s after school club will receive £900 to purchase outdoor equipment, toys, a kiln, a projector and a screen, as well as additional COVID-19 health and safety equipment.

Lisa King, treasurer for the club, said: “We are extremely grateful to NHDC for their continued support of our club. This year, more than ever, the extra funding is much appreciated.”

Strathmore Fun Club received a £1,000 grant to purchase outdoor toys, vehicles, games and PPE for staff. Amanda Wright, Manager of Strathmore fun club said: “We are thrilled to receive the funding and it is going to be a massive boost to us to be able to get new scooters, peddle carts and other outdoor equipment.”

Cllr Ian Albert, chair of NHDC’s Hitchin Committee, said: “We hope this grant funding will enable Hitchin and Strathmore Fun Clubs to continue to run successfully for many more years to come, providing quality, low cost care for local children.

“Safe childcare is even more vital for parents and children during the continuing pandemic”.

If you represent a non-profit organisation in North Herts, you could apply for a community grant. Visit north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants for more information.