Advanced search

Updated

Body found in woodland near Stevenage is female, Herts police confirm

PUBLISHED: 14:15 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 09 October 2019

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Archant

A post-mortem has established that a body found in woodland near Stevenage at the weekend belonged to a female.

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt MargessonA suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

A spokeswoman for Herts police confirmed the sex has been established following yesterday's post-mortem, with formal identification expected to take place on Friday.

Officers were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday, who found what they believed to be a body in woodland off of Chadwell Road, in the Norton Green area just outside Stevenage.

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts PoliceShohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

READ MORE: Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

On Monday the force confirmed it is pursuing a line of inquiry that it could be the body of murdered University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan.

The 20-year-old - who had been studying midwifery at the Hatfield uni - was last seen alive at a church event in Ilford, East London, on Boxing Day 2018, and was reported missing by her mother on February 7.

You may also want to watch:

Two weeks later, on February 22, this paper accompanied a group of police officers with sniffer dogs who scoured grassland and woodland in the Norton Green area in the search for Joy.

A tent has been put up at the scene. Picture: Matt MargessonA tent has been put up at the scene. Picture: Matt Margesson

Despite the absence of a body, Shofah El-Israel - of Cricklewood, North London - was found guilty of Joy's murder and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison on August 5 this year, when Judge Michael Soole referred to the 40-year-old's "cruel and cowardly silence about Joy Morgan's final resting place".

READ MORE: Shohfah-El Israel jailed for minimum 17 years for murder of Hatfield student Joy Morgan

El-Israel had met Joy at the Israel United in Christ Church in Ilford, where they were both worshippers.

The discovery comes nearly eight months after police searched an area of Norton Green (pictured) for missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: Callum Allock-GreenThe discovery comes nearly eight months after police searched an area of Norton Green (pictured) for missing University of Hertfordshire student Joy Morgan. Picture: Callum Allock-Green

Following the new line of inquiry, police have confirmed that Joy's family is being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Related articles

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Foodies assemble for Hitchin Taco Wars as Chicken George eyes new wing bar in town

Punters enjoy the first ever Hitchin Taco Wars which sees 8 Herts-based food traders go head-to-head to win the coveted Capsicana Cup and scoop £100 prize money. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Foodies assemble for Hitchin Taco Wars as Chicken George eyes new wing bar in town

Punters enjoy the first ever Hitchin Taco Wars which sees 8 Herts-based food traders go head-to-head to win the coveted Capsicana Cup and scoop £100 prize money. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sexual predator jailed for attack in teenager’s mid-Bedfordshire home

Aaron Irvine has been jailed for eight years after threatening two girls with a knife. Picture: courtesy of Bedfordshire Constabulary.

Burglars with hammer threaten woman after forcing their way into Letchworth home

A group of men  one carrying a hammer  forced their way into a property in Dunlin, Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Preston Primary School ‘humbled’ by community support after summer makeover

Four local businesses answered the call to help fund Preston Primary School's urgent refurbishments. Picture: Liz Tye

Bollywood heroes and villains party night coming to Hitchin

There will be a Bollywood night at Osinsky's in Hitchin.

Body found in woodland near Stevenage is female, Herts police confirm

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Wilshere backing Wear it Pink breast cancer awareness campaign

Jack Wilshere with NCF Elites player Ciara Purdue and his daughter Delilah, all supporting the 'Wear it Pink' campaign. Picture: Archant

Sampson wants to see the ‘ugly things’ as Boro still wait for first league win

Mark Sampson of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists