Cash and alcohol stolen, as another van is targeted by thieves in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 09:42 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 11 December 2020

Another van has been targeted by thieves while parked in a Stevenage car park. Pic: Archant

Cash and alcohol were stolen from a van parked in Stevenage’s Costco car park earlier this week.

On Wednesday, December 9, at around 2.30pm, cash and spirits were taken from a van left in the Gunnels Wood Road car park after its side door was damaged.

This is the third car park theft incident to occur in the town this month, after van owners were targeted by criminals last week.

This latest incident follows a public warning from Herts police, after a pair of vans were targeted by thieves in similar circumstances.

On Wednesday, December 2, a leaf blower was stolen from a VW van in Asda car park in Monkswood Way and a door handle and tools were taken from a Vauxhall Vivaro that was parked in the B&Q car park in London Road.

Herts police issued the following advice to van owners in the wake of these thefts:

• Make sure you lock the doors and shut the windows whenever you leave your vehicle unattended.

• Never leave any valuables visible. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your jacket pocket or file left on the seat, a thief may try their luck.

• Remove tools from your van when left overnight. If this isn’t possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks.

• Consider parking close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside.

• Engrave or mark tools and their boxes with your postcode and house number.

• Fit additional locks external locks to van doors.

• Use an approved steering lock or gear clamps, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have one.

