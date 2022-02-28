Drivers fill up with fuels as prices are on the rise at the pumps. Pictured: Bar Hill in Cambridge. - Credit: Terry Harris

The price of both petrol and diesel hit all-time "worrying new record highs” at the weekend.

The average price of unleaded jumped to 151.25p on Sunday (February 27), while diesel was recorded at an average of 154.72p across the UK.

According to data from the AA, the price of filling up the typical 55-litre petrol tank one year ago cost £67.86. It now costs £83.19.

Tesco in Hampton near Peterborough re-stocking with fuel this afternoon (February 28). - Credit: Terry Harris

One resident in Ely, Cambridgeshire, said: “The price of petrol is absolutely ridiculous!

“We're a family of three on a low income and are really struggling to afford fuel for our car.”

A picture taken from the pumps in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire less than two years ago shows petrol priced at 99.9p and diesel at just 105.9p.

Prices at the pumps in Welwyn Garden City less than two years ago. - Credit: Ewan Armstrong-Bridges

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesperson, said: “Petrol at 150p a litre reaches a milestone that millions of motorists, faced with a cost of living crisis, have dreaded.

“It comes as households are getting notices of domestic energy price rises in April.

“To think that, less than two years ago, fuel at £1 a litre beckoned - although only a handful of forecourts went that far as most hung on to large chunks of potential savings from oil crashing below $22 a barrel.

Drivers fill up in Hampton, Peterborough on Saturday, February 26. - Credit: Terry Harris

“If there is a silver lining, the predictions of 160p or even 170p-a-litre fuel now look exaggerated as the oil price fell back after one day’s surge last week.

“However, it is the cumulative impact of record pump prices, other inflation and tax rises, along with a raft of extra charges implemented or threatened by councils for motoring in city and town centres, that threatens those least able to bear the financial burden.

“For hundreds of thousands of them, the car is essential for going about their daily lives.”

Pumps out of use in Bar Hill, Cambridge on Saturday, February 26. - Credit: Terry Harris

Another resident in Ely, Cambridgeshire said: "£102 to fill up our diesel last week. That’s the most I’ve ever paid for a full tank."

Simon Williams, the RAC fuel spokesperson, said: “The average price of both petrol and diesel hit worrying new record highs on Sunday, with unleaded jumping to 151.25p and diesel to 154.72p.

“This makes a full tank of petrol for a 55-litre family car £83 and diesel £85. The average price of both fuels has shot up by more than 1.5p since Thursday.

The average price of both fuels has shot up by more than 1.5p since Thursday. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Despite the wholesale market calming slightly at the end of last week as oil fell back under $100, prices at the pump will continue to go up as retailers buy in new stock at much higher prices.

“This will week will be an important one in terms of the oil price as it’s likely to reveal the speed of the inevitable upward trend or the extent of the volatility in the market.”

