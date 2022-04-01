The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Updated

Cost of living: How are you coping?

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:50 PM April 1, 2022
Fuel poverty could affect thousands of homes this winter as the cost of living rises.

Fuel poverty could affect thousands of homes as the cost of living rises. - Credit: PA

A new energy price cap - which will see an almost £700 per year hike for millions of households - has come in from today.

The new price cap will see average increases in fuel bills of around £693 - or 54 per cent - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year and this will hit people hard, especially those on low incomes, the elderly and families who will be left with some stark choices in the coming weeks and months.

Along with the increase in costs at the petrol pumps - with petrol at nearly £1.67 a litre and diesel at £1.79 both record highs for the UK - and inflation soaring by 6.2 per cent, this means many families in our areas will be feeling the pinch in the coming months.

An added 1.25 per cent increase to National Insurance contributions will also be implemented for some from April 6. 

With prices and taxes increasing, we'd like to hear your thoughts and concerns on the cost of living. Are you struggling? Have you used a foodbank? Have you had to cut back on some items, and if so, what? 

Cost of Living
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Pictures show smoke over the A1(M) with both carriageways disrupted

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: A1(M) closed after multi-vehicle crash near Stevenage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
George IV in Baldock officially reopened its doors today (March 25).

Pubs

Popular 1830s George IV pub reopens following ‘extensive renovation’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Herts County Council an Urban&Civic, have reached an agreement to bring new neighbourhoods to Baldock

Plans agreed for major 20-year Baldock development scheme

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 45 years for their part in a pre-planned 'frenzied' knife attack.

Three men jailed for more than 45 years after 'frenzied' knife attack in...

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon