Survey: How will the energy price cap and other costs affect you?

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:26 AM February 3, 2022
Updated: 11:55 AM February 3, 2022
Energy prices will rise by £693 a year for millions of households after regulator Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,971 or 54 per cent - Credit: PA

Energy prices are set to rise by almost £700 a year for millions of households, as regulator Ofgem announces a rise in the price cap on bills to £1,971.

The new price cap will be in place from April 1, increasing by £693 - or 54 per cent - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year. 

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce support to ease pressure on households.

From April 6 this year, some will also see a 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance contributions.

With prices and taxes increasing, we'd like to hear your thoughts and concerns on the cost of living:


