'The people need hope' - protest highlights fear amid cost of living crisis

Campaigners gathered on Windmill Hill in Hitchin on Saturday to declare "we can't pay", in response to the cost of living crisis.

Attendees had the opportunity to speak out about how various cost increases would impact them, following emotive speeches from representatives of charities such as People for People and the Hitchin Food Rescue Hub.

The event, which attracted around 40 people, was one of many taking place across the UK, organised by the People's Assembly - a national campaign against austerity.

Martin Burke from North Herts Peoples Assembly, who organised the Hitchin event, said: "We've got a lot of people already struggling in North Herts with the cost of living crisis. People just aren't going to be able to make ends meet.

"People are going to be in the cold, people are going to be going short on food and it's just disgraceful that one of the richest countries in the world should have people in that position.

"If people see that there's a big number of people out on the streets, protesting over the cost of living crisis, it gives those people more confidence that they're not alone."

The demonstration was sparked by the news that the energy price cap would increase by 54 per cent in April - up £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.

This, on top of the rate of inflation and a 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance contributions from April 6, has sparked concerns for vulnerable people already struggling to make ends meet.

"People brought a lot of energy to the demonstration on Saturday," Martin added.

"This is just the start and we want to turn a snowball into an avalanche.

"One of the key things is we want to create a platform for people to come together and put aside their political differences and come along to make a stand for the good of all. We will persist in political party engagement."

Kenny Arnold, who runs community help group People for People in Stevenage, also spoke at the demonstration.

He said: "We have a government protecting the greedy and not the needy.

"It’s time to remind the government that they are supposed to serve the people, look after the vulnerable, and if they continue not to listen, we have to take to the streets and show them. The people need hope. They deserve it and we demand it."

Lisa Harmer, from Hitchin Food Rescue Hub, added: "Although we set up a couple of years ago for environmental reasons, which we still stand by, we are feeding lots of people on low incomes.

"Everybody's welcome at our hubs in Hitchin, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City. We have seen first hand how the cost of living crisis is affecting our communities.

"The numbers of people visiting us for getting hold of food has increased hugely over the last year, and even we have just seen a huge increase in January of this year of the numbers of people visiting us. If you are struggling we'd like to welcome you. We ask for a small donation but if people can't afford that it's not a problem."

Steve Glennon from Unite also spoke at the event about the devastating impact on working people.

For more information about People for People, visit facebook.com/peopleforpeoplestevenage.

To find your nearest Food Rescue Hub, or for more information go to foodrescuehub.uk.

More actions are planned, locally and nationally on Saturday, March 5 and Saturday, April 3.

Updates of the events will be shared on the North Herts People's Assembly Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.