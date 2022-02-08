'Not our crisis!' - Demonstration against cost of living hike

The People's Assembly North Herts has organised a demonstration against the cost of living hike in Hitchin on Saturday - Credit: People's Assembly

Protesters are set to take to Windmill Hill in Hitchin on Saturday as part of a national campaign against the hike in the cost of living.

This follows the announcement that the energy price cap will increase by 54 per cent in April, from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, starting from April 1.

The People's Assembly North Herts branch has organised the event, which will take place this Saturday, February 12, from 11am.

North Herts People's Assembly pictured in December 2019 in support of NHS workers - Credit: Erica Lang

One of the organisers, Erica Lang, told the Comet: "There will be a big demonstration in London, but we thought it was important to do something locally as well.

"The cost of living increase disproportionately impacts the poorest and people are already struggling.

"With the timing of it, with 'partygate', we are still in limbo over our Prime Minister. We have got to call him out and put pressure on our MPs in North Herts.

"It's about who pays for these rising costs - that shouldn't be people who are already struggling.

"There will be deaths. There have been suicides already, it's completely unfair."

On top of the rising energy price cap, National Insurance is set to increase by 1.25 per cent under the Health and Social Care Levy on April 6 this year.

Inflation is also at its highest rate for 30 years, having risen in the 12 months up to December 2021 to 5.4 per cent.

Between April 2021 and September 2021, The Trussell Trust foodbank network - which operates across the UK - provided 936,000 emergency food parcels to people in need.

The protest event page invites people to join the Hitchin demonstration. There will also be demonstrations held in London, Milton Keynes, Manchester and more.

The People's Assembly is a national group which campaigns against austerity, cuts and privatisation.

Erica added: "We are putting a call out to people who might not agree with us politically, but to join us on this issue.

"We have asked other political parties if they want to speak."

Stevenage's Kenny Arnold, who runs the charity group People for People, will be speaking at the event. Other speakers are yet to be confirmed.

To register your interest or to find out more about the protest, go to the Facebook event page.