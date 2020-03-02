Breaking

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Tuned_In

At least four cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire, taking the UK's total to 40.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that a further four people have tested positive for coronavirus in England.

All four new cases had recently travelled from Italy.

Government officials are yet to confirm the patients' exact location in the county, due to patient confidentiality.

But cases of COVID-19 have already been confirmed at the Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, near Watford and Davenport House, in Harpenden.

Now, a school in Stevenage has also confirmed that a parent has tested positive for coronavirus.

England's Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said: "As of 9am this morning, four further patients in England have tested positive.

"All four patients had recently travelled from Italy. The patients are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing begun."

Prime minister Boris Johnson chaired a COBRA national security meeting on the government's planned response to the virus earlier today.

In total, 13,525 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the UK, with 13,485 confirmed negative and 40 testing positive.