County council releases advice to 'unite' as confirmed coronavirus cases rise

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 March 2020

Coronavirus advice has been released by the county council. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

A public advice campaign that calls on Hertfordshire's residents to unite against coronavirus has been launched by the county council, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise nationally.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that 163 patients have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

Hertfordshire County Council's message is simple: Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with warm, soapy water.

Posters reiterating these messages will be put in hundreds of family centres, libraries and schools across the county. Videos are also being shared across the county council's social media channels.

Councillor Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health, said: "We're doing everything we can to minimise the impact of coronavirus, but the thing that will make the biggest difference is basic hygiene and handwashing.

"The most effective thing that Hertfordshire residents can do to play their part is follow this simple hand washing advice. The best way to protect yourself, friends, colleagues and family is to wash your hands frequently for at least twenty seconds, with warm water and soap."

Earlier this week, the county council added a what you need to know on COVID-19 to their website.

