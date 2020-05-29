More than 2,000 tests completed at Hertfordshire coronavirus drive-through test centres

More than 2,000 people have been tested for coronavirus at drive-through centres across Hertfordshire. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

More than 2,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 at the three drive-through testing sites across Hertfordshire in the last month.

Key workers and other groups who have coronavirus symptoms – or who are self-isolating – have been attending one of three mobile testing sites in Hertford, Watford and Stevenage.

According to data that will be reported to a meeting of the couty council special cabinet panel on Wednesday (June 3), 2127 tests had been conducted at the sites by May 18.

The first of the test sites, which are provided by the county council in conjunction with East and North Herts CCG and Herts Valleys CCG, was opened on April 25.

Meanwhile, frontline social care staff can also access NHS testing sites in Welwyn Garden City and Harpenden.