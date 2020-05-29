More than 2,000 tests completed at Hertfordshire coronavirus drive-through test centres
PUBLISHED: 11:06 30 May 2020
More than 2,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 at the three drive-through testing sites across Hertfordshire in the last month.
Key workers and other groups who have coronavirus symptoms – or who are self-isolating – have been attending one of three mobile testing sites in Hertford, Watford and Stevenage.
You may also want to watch:
According to data that will be reported to a meeting of the couty council special cabinet panel on Wednesday (June 3), 2127 tests had been conducted at the sites by May 18.
The first of the test sites, which are provided by the county council in conjunction with East and North Herts CCG and Herts Valleys CCG, was opened on April 25.
Meanwhile, frontline social care staff can also access NHS testing sites in Welwyn Garden City and Harpenden.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.