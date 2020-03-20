Stevenage Helps appeal launches to help people and groups through coronavirus outbreak

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and Robert Stewart from Stevenage Community Trust. Picture; Stevenage Borough Council Archant

Stevenage Borough Council has launched a new appeal called Stevenage Helps to facilitate contributions to the vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

Stevenage Helps has been launched to aid the vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council Stevenage Helps has been launched to aid the vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

The council is working in partnership with a range of charities to help people donate goods or volunteer time.

It has also worked with Stevenage Community Trust to launch an online giving platform to support vulnerable people and groups impacted by COVID-19.

Councillor Sharon Taylor, Leader of Stevenage Borough Council said: “This is a very worrying and concerning time for many people and this appeal will provide additional help for our community.

“This is an opportunity to pull together and support community services from food banks to volunteering for Stevenage Citizens Advice Bureau and there is so much more that can be done to help the people of Stevenage.

“To kick start Stevenage Helps, I am pleased to announce the Stevenage Borough Council has made the first donation of £500. We are keen to support the community and those who need extra help during these unknown times.”

The chair of Stevenage Community Trust, Robert Stewart, added: “We aligned with the inspirational idea that Stevenage Borough Council had to utilise the Stevenage Community Trust to launch this COVID-19 appeal.

“This enables us to use our fantastic network within the business community to immediately raise funds for those families and groups who find themselves in difficulties.

“We have set ourselves a target of raising £15,000 and so far our founding donors have gifted £4,600 and include Stevenage Borough Council, Stevenage Packaging Ltd, The Follett Trust, The Wine Society, MDBA, Austin’s Funeral Directors, One Facility Ltd, TDI Solutions Ltd, Formula One Autocentres and Lloyd’s Bank.

“If you are a local business and have the financial resource to support this appeal please contact the Trust today.”

The cause’s Virgin Money Giving Page is live and accepting donations from the public.

The Stevenage Community Trust are running this scheme at zero cost, meaning all money received will go to vulnerable people, charities and groups.

To make a donation, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/stevenage-helps.

To learn more about the initiative visit http://www.stevenage.gov.uk/news-and-events/news/228050.