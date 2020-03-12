Advanced search

Stevenage GP surgery closed after patient tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:03 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 12 March 2020

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Stevenage medical group announced yesterday that one of its GP surgeries has closed after a patient tested positive for coronavirus.

The Stanmore Medical Group posted a message on its website to inform patients that its surgery in Canterbury Way will be closed for the forseeable future, and will undergo a deep clean.

The message said: 'Stanmore Medical Group has a confirmed case of COVID -19.

'The patient was seen at our Canterbury Way Surgery. We have closed Canterbury Way Surgery for deep cleaning and will now be closed for the foreseeable future.

'The clinicians who treated this patient are now in isolation, as a result all book on the day appointments will now be handled as a telephone service, these will also be available online.'

The group also manages the Stanmore Road Surgery, The Poplars Surgery and St Nicholas Health Centre, all of which are running as normal.

The latest Department of Health update says that 456 people had tested positive for the virus in the UK, and eight people have sadly died.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

Stevenage woman convicted of six counts of benefit fraud

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Letchworth school pupils ‘returning home tonight’ following Italy coronavirus lockdown

The Prato Nevoso resort in northern Italy where Fearnhill pupils and staff are stranded. Picture: Google Street View

Letchworth school ski trip to northern Italy goes ahead amid coronavirus concerns

A party from Fearnhill School departed for northern Italy yesterday. Picture: Fearnhill School

Hitchin school pupils and staff in ‘precautionary’ self-isolation after Italy trip

Pupils and staff at the Priory School, Hitchin are self-isolating for 14 days after a trip to Italy. Picture: Google Maps

Plan for seven high-rise tower blocks in place of Icon building denied

Plans to demolish the Icon building in Stevenage and build seven high-rise flat blocked have been rejected by Stevenage Borough Council's planning committee. Picture; Google

Stevenage woman convicted of six counts of benefit fraud

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage GP surgery closed after patient tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

First Mothers in Business networking event is roaring success

More than 25 businesswoman went along to the first Mothers in Business Stevenage networking event since its relaunch. Picture: Alannah Herbert Photography

Langford’s Holly, 12, runs half marathon and raises over £500 for Stevenage Haven

Holly ran alongside mum Amanda and was joined by dad Anthony, sister Lucy and some other supporters for the last leg of the run. Picture: Courtesy of Amanda Smith

Hitchin man sentenced under Mental Health Act after fatal stabbing

Eswaran Sinnathurai was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin campaigners fight for traffic calming measures in the town

Campaigners are calling for traffic calming measures in Redhill Road, Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24