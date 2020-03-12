Stevenage GP surgery closed after patient tests positive for coronavirus

A Stevenage medical group announced yesterday that one of its GP surgeries has closed after a patient tested positive for coronavirus.

The Stanmore Medical Group posted a message on its website to inform patients that its surgery in Canterbury Way will be closed for the forseeable future, and will undergo a deep clean.

The message said: 'Stanmore Medical Group has a confirmed case of COVID -19.

'The patient was seen at our Canterbury Way Surgery. We have closed Canterbury Way Surgery for deep cleaning and will now be closed for the foreseeable future.

'The clinicians who treated this patient are now in isolation, as a result all book on the day appointments will now be handled as a telephone service, these will also be available online.'

The group also manages the Stanmore Road Surgery, The Poplars Surgery and St Nicholas Health Centre, all of which are running as normal.

The latest Department of Health update says that 456 people had tested positive for the virus in the UK, and eight people have sadly died.

